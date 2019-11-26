Nov. 27-Dec. 25: Downtown Wagoner Christmas Light Show (copy)

Some of the Wagoner light displays set to shine for the holiday season. FILE PHOTO

The Christmas lights in Wagoner were turned on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and suddenly the town was aglow for the holiday season.

Among the many lighting displays (listed below), the big attraction this season will be the lights and music on South Main.

Wagoner High School band director Jeremy Williams and his Music Production class will offer a light show via a special computer program.

It will be worth a trip downtown to see that display and many others.

Wagoner Light Display Locations

Walmart — 410 S. Dewey

Wagoner Quick Lube – 710 W. Cherokee

Redbud Physical Therapy – 817 W. Cherokee

Hefner’s Block Plant – 903 W. Cherokee

Dunbar Park – 822 W. Cherokee

Wagoner Fire Department – 807 W. Cherokee

Buddy’s – 500 W. Cherokee

Owl Drug – 418 W. Cherokee

Action Heating and Air – 415 W. Cherokee

Mayes Propane – 303 W. Cherokee

Good Neighbor Realty – 226 W. Cherokee

Ginger Wright – 223 W. Cherokee

Merrill Lot – 212 W. Cherokee

NAPA Auto Parts – 203 W. Cherokee

Old Farmers Produce – 120 W. Cherokee

Semore Park – 105 E. Commerce

American Bank – 210 E. Cherokee

G. Wayne Hall – 133 N. Main

Wagoner City Public Library – 302 N. Main

City of Wagoner – South Main

Atlas Land Office – 202 S. Main

Hefley Park – 210 S. Main

Church and Main Street Corner

Bill Shanahan’s – 220 Church Street

City Hall – 231 Church Street

United States Postal Service – 233 E. Church

First United Methodist – 308 E. Church

Saint James Episcopal – 303 E. Church

Harris Building – 200 E. Cherokee

Wagoner Flowers – 220 E. Cherokee

Wagoner County American-Tribune – 221 E. Cherokee

Wagoner Abstract – 219 E. Cherokee

Wagoner Police Dept. – 105 S. Casaver

Woods Bail Bonds – 240 E. Cherokee

Oklahoma Graphix – 100 S. Casaver

Bonnie’s Flowers – 104 S. Casaver

McFarland Law Office – 106 S. Casaver

Wagoner Cty. Courthouse (East & West) – 307 E. Cherokee

Carnegie Building – 102 S. State

Armory – 509 E. Cherokee

Community Building – 102 N. Jefferson

