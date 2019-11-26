The Christmas lights in Wagoner were turned on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and suddenly the town was aglow for the holiday season.
Among the many lighting displays (listed below), the big attraction this season will be the lights and music on South Main.
Wagoner High School band director Jeremy Williams and his Music Production class will offer a light show via a special computer program.
It will be worth a trip downtown to see that display and many others.
Wagoner Light Display Locations
Walmart — 410 S. Dewey
Wagoner Quick Lube – 710 W. Cherokee
Redbud Physical Therapy – 817 W. Cherokee
Hefner’s Block Plant – 903 W. Cherokee
Dunbar Park – 822 W. Cherokee
Wagoner Fire Department – 807 W. Cherokee
Buddy’s – 500 W. Cherokee
Owl Drug – 418 W. Cherokee
Action Heating and Air – 415 W. Cherokee
Mayes Propane – 303 W. Cherokee
Good Neighbor Realty – 226 W. Cherokee
Ginger Wright – 223 W. Cherokee
Merrill Lot – 212 W. Cherokee
NAPA Auto Parts – 203 W. Cherokee
Old Farmers Produce – 120 W. Cherokee
Semore Park – 105 E. Commerce
American Bank – 210 E. Cherokee
G. Wayne Hall – 133 N. Main
Wagoner City Public Library – 302 N. Main
City of Wagoner – South Main
Atlas Land Office – 202 S. Main
Hefley Park – 210 S. Main
Church and Main Street Corner
Bill Shanahan’s – 220 Church Street
City Hall – 231 Church Street
United States Postal Service – 233 E. Church
First United Methodist – 308 E. Church
Saint James Episcopal – 303 E. Church
Harris Building – 200 E. Cherokee
Wagoner Flowers – 220 E. Cherokee
Wagoner County American-Tribune – 221 E. Cherokee
Wagoner Abstract – 219 E. Cherokee
Wagoner Police Dept. – 105 S. Casaver
Woods Bail Bonds – 240 E. Cherokee
Oklahoma Graphix – 100 S. Casaver
Bonnie’s Flowers – 104 S. Casaver
McFarland Law Office – 106 S. Casaver
Wagoner Cty. Courthouse (East & West) – 307 E. Cherokee
Carnegie Building – 102 S. State
Armory – 509 E. Cherokee
Community Building – 102 N. Jefferson