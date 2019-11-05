The 2019 Shop Coweta promotion sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce officially kicked off Monday, Nov. 4.
From now through December 6, patrons of participating merchants will receive tickets for purchases that may win cash prizes. A total of $7,500 in prizes will be given away. Two $1,000 and 11 $500 VISA gift cards are up for grabs to lucky shoppers.
Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said the campaign is designed to bolster a strong start to the holiday shopping season, spurring economic growth in the Coweta community.
For every $10 a consumer spends, he or she will receive one Shop Coweta ticket up to a purchase of $200. Patrons can also go into a participating business each day and request one ticket with no purchase required.
Allamby said while there is a cap of 20 tickets per transaction ($200), there will be no limit to the number of tickets one can get with purchases on Black Friday, Nov. 29. On this day only, if a customer purchases $400 worth of merchandise, he or she will receive 40 tickets.
The additional ticket opportunity on Black Friday is an effort to keep people shopping in Coweta on the biggest shopping day of the year.
For all other days, to increase the number of tickets collected from participating Shop Coweta merchants, Allamby suggests for shoppers to break up their transactions on multiple shopping trips.
She reminds if a participating business forgets to offer tickets, be sure to ask if they are a participating Shop Coweta merchant.
The first drawing for winning numbers will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Should any numbers go unclaimed, additional drawings will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 19.
Participating businesses include Advanced Family Eye Care, Alex Auto Repair, American Inheritance Confectionery, American Shaman CBD of Coweta, Arkansas Verdigris Valley Health Centers, Atwoods Ranch and Home, Bright Beginnings Learning Center, Brown Family Funeral Home, Bryan Tag Agency, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, City Drug of Coweta and the City of Coweta.
Others are Coffee on Chestnut, Community Action Resource & Development, Inc., Country Mart, Koweta Hardware & Lumber, American Farmers and Ranchers, Coweta Nutrition, Coweta Quick Change and Wade’s Chassis Shop, Coweta Wine & Spirits, Dixie’s Cafe, Express RX, Firstar Bank Mortgage and FNB Coweta.
Also, Freedom Insurance Group, Garden Walk Apartments, Goodfella’s Pizzeria, Indigo Tie Dye Company, KAH Bookkeeping Services, Inc., Coweta Smiles, Mazzio’s Italian Eatery, MedPharm, Norm’s Auto Clinic, Inc., Off the Beaten Path, Premier Dental and Quilting Sisters and Merchantile, LLC.
Others are Raise the Bar, RCB Bank, Redbud Physical Therapy, Robertson Tire, Senor Salsa Mexican Restaurant, Shelter Insurance agent Natalie Bonham, Sports Page Steakhouse, Coweta Apartments, Taco Bueno, Tee’D Up Sports & Apparel, Tigers Paw Sports and Spiritwear, The UPS Store, The Woods Golf Club, Tiger Mini Storage, Walls Family Dentistry and Walmart.