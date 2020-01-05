Christmas spirit was alive and well when the Wagoner County Home and Community Education group held its annual holiday luncheon December 19 at the OSU Extension Center in Coweta.
Members brought backpacks and bags to donate to the Department of Human Services Foster Care Program. The 53 bags filled with personal hygiene and other items will be used by children who are in transition and maneuvering through the foster care system.
Group members also donated 75 Christmas stockings go the Wagoner County 4-H Club who filled them with goodies to donate to the foster care program. Among the gift items were 75 stocking caps made or purchased by HCE members.
In a business item, new leadership was installed for 2020. Serving as OHCE members in the coming year will be Linda Baker, president; Candi Tompkins, vice president; Hazel Wright, secretary and Tomi Parisoto, treasurer.
The officers were installed by OSU Family and Consumer Science Educator Janis Risley.