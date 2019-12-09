It’s almost time for Yuletide cheer as the “Home For Christmas” Wagoner Holiday Concert comes to the Wagoner Civic Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. The all-Christmas, Branson-style music event will be led by local favorite Whitney Peters-Bradley, Tahelquah native Rachel Janelle Peters and Broken Arrow’s Adam J. Foreman.
The show is a benefit for the Wagoner Animal Guardian Society (WAGS), a non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of the suffering of homeless companion animals and to the reduction of pet overpopulation through public education, adoption, foster homes, and spay/neuter programs. All proceeds from the show will go to WAGS.
With nearly 60 years of stage performance combined, the trio is excited to present a showcase featuring tried and true holiday favorites, a few surprises and an evening filled with family memories and Christmas traditions.
Whitney Peters-Bradley is no stranger to the stage. As early as 6 she was actively performing and competing in pageants, landing her first professional job at 14 at Frontier City in Oklahoma City. At 18, she hosted Bart Rocket’s Magic Show in Branson, moving on to other shows like Red, Hot and Blue in Florida and Iowa, and back to Branson for 50’s At The Hop. Desiring a larger audience, Whitney then joined Holland America Cruise Lines and began a half-decade career as the lead female vocalist in the cruise shows. She visited more than 20 countries performing with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Lines. In 2015, Whitney made her way back home to Wagoner and performed “Just Us For Christmas” with Adam J. Foreman and Carla Sankey. She also married fellow performer Apollo Bradley, and the two reside in Wagoner with a houseful of wonderful pets. The duo have fronted several regional covers bands and love performing live whenever the opportunity arises.
Tahlequah native and singer, songwriter, artist and musician Rachel Janelle has been churning out brilliant pop and rock music for more than two decades, capturing numerous awards along the way and redefining the local music scene. Mixing singable melodies with deep, thoughtful lyrics and a booming soprano tone, she continues to evolve and inspire with each passing year. Rachel has performed in many productions across the region, including the 2003 Broken Arrow production “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Holiday Music Extravaganza,” which played to more than 2,000 patrons. She’s also performed on various stages across Oklahoma and Missouri, fronting bands such as Heartland, Trash Angels and Down The Road.
Adam J. Foreman is a graduate of Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications with an emphasis in public relations, advertising, journalism and graphic design. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999 (group) and 2002 (individual). Adam has worked for the past three years at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as the director of marketing and outreach after working for 14 years at Broken Arrow Public Schools. He also serves on the ARTSOK Regional Arts Alliance Board of Directors. After performing in NSU’s Downtown Country showcase in 2000 and 2001, he directed “A Claremore Christmas” in late 2001, the “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Holiday Music Extravaganza” in 2003 and the Breathless Charm jazz show in 2007. As part of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, he performed in three “A Time For Christmas” events and “Christmas At the Movies” with the TCC Signature Symphony. He and Whitney starred in “Just Us For Christmas” in 2015, also at the Wagoner Civic Center.
Tickets to the show are only $5 and can be purchased at the Animal Clinic of Wagoner, located at 29584 State Highway 51, or can be bought at the door the evening of the show. Patrons can also bring a bag of pet food to donate for their ticket.