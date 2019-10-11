Coweta 2019 Homecoming Court

Two of these Coweta High School seniors will be crowned as 2019 Homecoming Queen and King in a pre-game ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 17. Queen candidates are, seated from left, Madison Bliss, Heather Stiles, Emilee Dill, Cassandra Swaringim, Madison Wheat and Kaylee Dodson.  King candidates include, standing from left, Tyler Arreola, Hayden Brewster, Tanner Maples, Patrick Larkin, Josh Darst and Kolby Cardwell.  PHOTO COURTESY OF GARY ELLIS

Twelve Coweta High School seniors will comprise the royal court for Coweta's 2019 Homecoming celebration planned Thursday, Oct. 17 at Tiger Field.

Vying for the crown of Homecoming Queen are Madison Bliss, Heather Stiles, Emilee Dill, Cassandra Swaringim, Madison Wheat and Kaylee Dodson.

Homecoming King candidates include Tyler Arreola, Hayden Brewster, Tanner Maples, Patrick Larkin, Josh Darst and Kolby Cardwell.

Candidates were selected based on a vote of all students in 10th through 12th grades.

The coronation ceremony will take place before Coweta's district game with McAlester.

