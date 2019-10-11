Twelve Coweta High School seniors will comprise the royal court for Coweta's 2019 Homecoming celebration planned Thursday, Oct. 17 at Tiger Field.
Vying for the crown of Homecoming Queen are Madison Bliss, Heather Stiles, Emilee Dill, Cassandra Swaringim, Madison Wheat and Kaylee Dodson.
Homecoming King candidates include Tyler Arreola, Hayden Brewster, Tanner Maples, Patrick Larkin, Josh Darst and Kolby Cardwell.
Candidates were selected based on a vote of all students in 10th through 12th grades.
The coronation ceremony will take place before Coweta's district game with McAlester.