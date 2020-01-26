Coweta Tiger baseball honored three new members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Saturday night at the I-High Cafeteria as a large crowd gathered to honor the former Tiger standouts. Inducted into the Hall were Dustin Abel, Austin Easley and Mark Winters.
Plaques were presented by Coweta Head Baseball Coach Cody Pair.
Especially touching was the presentation of a Distinguished Service Award to John Winters, father of inductee Mark Winters, for his many years of involvement in Coweta’s youth baseball and softball programs.
Winters organized the community’s first leagues in 1965.
“I have liked baseball from way back and can remember (being) on the job in the fields picking cotton,” Winters recalled. “Me and a friend spent more time playing catch than picking cotton and we still got paid anyway.”
Winters was emotional as he pointed to his son, Mark, a former Tiger player who still offers private lessons in Muskogee and remains active with youth baseball.
“I am so honored with this tonight and especially because you are also honoring my pops, who had me on the baseball diamond since early in my life,” Mark Winters said. “When I found out, I called dad and told him and he was excited. Then I told him he was also being honored for his service to Coweta youth baseball. I knew it was special when he began to cry over the phone.”
“I’m honored to be back. I loved playing baseball in Coweta, and it is especially great to see the large number of kids who are now involved in the program,” he continued. “In Muskogee, I helped a few years ago with their high school baseball and we had only 15 kids come out to play. You are fortunate to have these numbers.
“A lot of good athletes over the years came through this program and it is so special you honored this man over here (pointing to his dad). I have lots of guys tell me dad taught them baseball. I wish my mother could be here, but know she is watching from above. Pops, I am proud of you!” the younger Winters concluded.
Hall of Fame honorees Dustin Abel and Austin Easley shared their thoughts of being honored as well.
“It is kind of funny to be honored for something I have not done in a long time,” Abel admitted. “I was very much blessed to play with such a great group of guys. I was not caught up in personal stats; the overall team was what really mattered.”
“In high school, I do not think there was anything that year that could have kept us out of the State tournament and we won our championship in 1999,”Abel continued. “You guys today need to make it your expectations and set personal goals, but don’t forget what is important — team goals.”
Easley thanked the audience, calling it “a joy” to be back in a place that was a big part of his life.
“There are five things I would like to leave with you tonight. First, God given ability plays a big role. Secondly, hard work is essential. Thirdly, don’t forget the support of people who believe in you. Fourthly, have confidence in yourself and each other. Lastly, luck is also an important element in the end.
“Early in the 1999 school year I was sitting in class. I probably should have been paying attention, but instead I drew a design of a championship ring, not knowing what was ahead in the season. When we won the State championship, that design became our championship rings.”
Easley said as luck would have it, he planned several college visits but got a call from the University of Missouri that put his playing career on the right path.
“I got a call from the University of Missouri wondering if I would be interested in coming up there,” he explained. “I told the coach I had no desire to play any further up north than Oklahoma. He said he appreciated my honesty and then asked if I would be interested in the University of Florida. I said definitely and he called the coach down there.
“The same day I got a call from the Florida coach and two days later I had a ticket to go to Florida for a visit. You never know how things are going to work out. Do the work together and leave a legacy,” Easley concluded.
Following Saturday’s ceremony, an auction of donated items was held to help raise funds for the 2020 season. The baseball program is self-funded, receiving no budget money from the school system, and the Tigers are planning a trip to the Gulf Shores Classic over Spring Break.
Anyone who would like to help with funds can contact the high school.