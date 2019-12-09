Ventriloquist Kevin Horner and the songs from the Cherokee National Youth Choir will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 14 as part of the City of Wagoner’s Concert Season in the Civic Center.
A paid ticket is needed for the Cherokee National Youth Choir and can be purchased at the Wagoner Public Works Authority office on East Cherokee Street. Tickets are $5 each or a family pack of four for $15.
While it is free admission for Kevin Horner’s show, youngsters and family members will still need a ticket. Tickets are also available at the Wagoner Public Works Authority office.
Horner will perform at 10:30 a.m. while the choir will sing at 7 p.m.