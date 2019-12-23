Malia Horton of Coweta is among 200 students attending EPIC Charter School to be inducted into the National Honor Society or National Junior Honor Society this semester.
The organizations place scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship at the center of their core values.
“NHS and NJHS really is a crucible that renders future leaders,” Banfield said. “Attaining such strong skill sets, knowing how to plan for the future and learning how to give back to one’s community are all things that will serve these students well as they move into adulthood.”