Prior to their annual summer break, members of the Wagoner Hospital Auxiliary met at Charlie’s Chicken to install new officers.
Hospital liaison Pam Welsh installed Lonell Hyche as president, Danna Miller as vice-president, Margaret Carnahan as treasurer and Belle Deere as secretary. Attending members included Dan Aldridge, Connie Buckner, Maggie Carnahan, Jane Cochran, Belle Deere, Emily Hightower, Lonell Hyche and Danna Miller.
Auxiliary members are known as "The Heart of Wagoner Community Hospital" and are in need of additional volunteers. If anyone is interested, please inquire at the gift shop and fill out an application.
Members usually work four to eight hours a week. Responsibilities include WCH Gift Shop coverage, greeting and directing visitors to desired locations, delivering flowers and visiting waiting rooms to offer assistance when needed.
Wagoner Community Hospital is located at 1200 W. Cherokee St. To learn more, call 918-485-5514.