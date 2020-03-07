The Wagoner High School Spanish Club will test your tolerance for hot wings during a competition set March 29 in the High School cafeteria.
The two-division competition begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The contest is open to everyone in the “Hot” or “Super Hot” brackets.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second or third place finishers. There will also be door prizes and gift certificates.
General admission is $5 at the door with children under 5 admitted free. Advanced tickets are $4 (see a Spanish Club member for the discount). There will be no refunds.
While watching people sweat through the competition, enjoy a free bowl of chili while being entertained.
Deadline to enter the contest is March 27.
Contestants should contact Mr. Vann at rvann@wagonerps.org to sign up.