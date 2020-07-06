Suzanne Hughes has been appointed as Executive Director to the Tribal Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)/Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Association for Children, it was announced by CASA for Children of Muskogee, Sequoyah and Wagoner Counties.
Serving a two-year term, Hughes, along with child welfare leaders from across the nation, will play an integral role in voicing the unique needs of more than 950 local programs that make up the National CASA/GAL network.
In 2019, the National CASA/GAL network, with its approximately 93,300 volunteers, served more than 271,000 children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
“The Leadership Councils are a vital part of our initiatives to serve more children in the foster care system, while continually improving their outcomes,” said Tara Perry, Chief Executive Officer of National CASA/GAL Association for Children. “We are thankful to have Suzanne Hughes share her expertise as we seek to move our mission and vision forward on behalf of all children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”
Hughes was hired as Executive Director of CASA for Children in 2014. In this capacity she is responsible for the organization’s overall planning, operations, staffing, fiscal control, and development.
Under her leadership the number of cases served by the program has increased by 60 percent, active volunteers have increased by 67 percent and the number of children served increased by 44 percent. Hughes was born and raised in Bakersfield, Calif., moving to Oklahoma in 2006. She has one son, Brock that is 10 years old.
“I am so honored to be appointed to this significant national role,” said Hughes. “As a citizen of Oklahoma, I am looking forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a collaborative network that will help us continuously improve the way we serve children in our community.”