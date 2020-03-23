Hunger Free Oklahoma has created two web pages to share statewide food resources during the COVID-19 shutdown.
HFO and many direct-service partners are coordinating to ensure children and families don’t go without. Wagoner has some options listed below.
HFO has repurposed the Summer Meals map to provide detailed listings of food sites for kids during the shutdown. Visit www.Meals4KidsOK.org. Sites will be continually added.
Website is mobile-friendly. Turn on your location or type in “Wagoner” to find the meal sites nearby.
Breakfast and lunch began on March 24 and will be served Monday-Friday at Central Intermediate, Ellington Elementary, Teague Elementary and Toppers Fire Department.
This website (www.HungerFreeOK.org/covid19) is a complete food access database. It is live but still in progress. It will be continually updated with community listings as they’re provided/verified and with program changes if/as they’re announced. The web page includes:
• Direct food resources: Meal sites for kids. Crowd-sourced and verified community food sites by county. SNAP and WIC applications.
• Information about federal programs: Changes to programs including SNAP, WIC, senior and school meal sites.
• Ways to help: Providing or delivering groceries. Sharing community Resources and Volunteering.