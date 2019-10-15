The Huntington Learning Center is all about education as its name states. Two former educators, Cindy Snodgrass and Mike Lingo, run the Broken Arrow and Tulsa locations.
Last week, Snodgrass got schooled on what it’s like to join the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce during a brief ceremony at the Civic Center.
The newest member of the Wagoner Chamber can help through tutoring for those needing a boost or help others get better SAT or ACT scores.
The company website describes it this way:
“The owners, Cindy Snodgrass and Mike Lingo, opened the Broken Arrow center after retiring from long careers in public education. The Huntington Mission of providing every student the best education possible was their guiding principle throughout their careers. Huntington Learning Center is dedicated to providing individualized instruction on deficiencies identified through our academic evaluation. We know how vital a strong skill foundation is to academic success, as well as confidence in the classroom.
“Our director Cindy has 18 years experience in public education. As a reading specialist, Cindy knows reading fluency and comprehension are crucial to a child’s success. She has worked both as a teacher and as a Reading First Coach. The center, which is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, is also very involved in the local community. The center serves students from Pre-K through adult and offers highly individualized one-on-one instruction for SAT or ACT prep.”
The company strives to help all who attend, but here is one testimonial Huntington provided.
“As pleased parents, we would highly recommend the Broken Arrow, Huntington Center to any student that is wanting to boost their ACT score. Our daughter scored a 27 during her junior year of high school. After a few months of commitment, and hard work devoted to the Huntington Center’s system, her ACT score rose to a 33! Due to her prior accomplishments and her final ACT score, she received over $100,000 in scholarship money to the college of her choice,” said R. and J. Weatherman.
The BA location is at 947 N. Elm Place while the Tulsa center is at 5401 E. 71st St.
To set up an appointment, call 918-893-5500.
Center hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Huntington is closed on Sunday.