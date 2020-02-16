MUSKOGEE -- Indian Capital Technology Center will launch a new Certified Medical Assisting program in March, it was announced recently.
The Occupational Information Network Resource Center gives this emerging profession a “bright outlook!” Employer requests are increasing, and, according to the American Association of Medical Assistants, average hourly salaries range from $17.74 to $21.21.
Healthcare employers increasingly want certified medical assistants—a need driven by federal requirements. For example, the Medicaid Promoting Interoperability (PI) program allows only credentialed medical assistants and licensed healthcare professionals to enter medication, lab, and diagnostic imaging orders into its system.
The 441-hour program starts Monday, March 23 at the ICTC-Muskogee campus with a one-hour general healthcare orientation and a 40-hour Anatomy & Physiology/Medical Terminology 1 class, which will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m.
The program’s next seven classes are: Anatomy & Physiology/Medical Terminology 2 (40 hrs.), Administrative Procedures (40 hrs.), Clinical Lab & Procedures 1 (50 hrs.), Clinical Lab & Procedures 2 (50 hrs.), Pharmacology (40 hrs.), Phlebotomy (60 hrs.), and Clinicals (120 hrs.). Students who successfully complete the program can take the National Certified Medical Assistant (NCMA) certification exam.
For information about Certified Medical Assisting or ICTC’s other evening classes in Muskogee, call 918-348-7966. All campuses: www.ictctech.coursestorm.com.