As the current flu season continues in one of its biggest months and coupled with scary news about the new coronavirus, the Wagoner County Clerk has one simple piece of advice for those who need the office’s help.
Do your county business online, especially if you have the flu.
Lori Hendricks offered the advice after dealing with a child who had been diagnosed with the Type A flu strain, but still joined a parent needing the county’s help.
Hendricks and her staff keeps a hand sanitizer product within reach constantly.
“I tell my staff, ‘Please, don’t be a hero. Stay home,” Hendricks said.”I can lose one (to illness), but not all.”
County business can be conducted not only online, but through the mail.
Hendricks has a three-step program to remember during cold and flu season.
“Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Don’t go out (if you are sick),” she added.
The courthouse maintenance staff has a portable sanitizing bomb that can be set off periodically. It has proven invaluable in the past.
“We even wipe down our desktops,” Hendricks said. “Everybody has this on our desks (pointing to a liquid hand sanitizer).”