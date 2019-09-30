The Women Working In Faith group at New Beginnings Church will host an Indian taco luncheon and dinner Friday, Oct. 4 at the church, 1106 S.W. 6th St. in Wagoner.
Indian tacos with all the fixings, along with cobbler (apple, peach or blackberry) and beverage, will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $8 per person.
Dine-in or carry-out orders will be available. For anyone who orders more than one, meals will be delivered.
For more information, call 918-693-1415. For pick-up orders, send fax to 918-485-8777.