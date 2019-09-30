The Porter High School National Honor Society is partnering with Johnson O’Malley Director Jackie Bobbitt to host an Indian taco dinner this Friday. Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. during the Porter Pirate football game.
Cost for an Indian taco with dessert is $8 per person. All proceeds will help the NHS officer team attend their Lead Conference in Washington, D.C. They will make the trip in January.
While serving begins at 6 p.m., pre-orders are being accepted by contacting Janet Wybrant or Jackie Bobbitt at 918-483-7011 or calling 918-284-5493.
All area residents are invited to stop by for dinner and enjoy an evening of Pirate football.