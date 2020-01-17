St. James Episcopal Church in Wagoner is offering a series of classes this winter for visitors and newcomers who would like to inquire or learn more about the Episcopal Church.
Organizers say class content will include information concerning the beliefs, history, worship and practices of the church.
Classes will be held on Sundays beginning Feb. 2 and concluding April 5. Sessions will be from 2-3:30 p.m.
Area residents of all ages, all denominations and all backgrounds are welcome to attend. There are no requirements to attend.
St. James Episcopal Church is located at 303 E. Church Street. For more information, call 918-485-5681 or find the church on Facebook at St. James Episcopal Church (Wagoner, OK).