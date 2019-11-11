The City of Coweta will host the second in a series of public information sessions Monday, Nov. 18 regarding the preparation of the 2030 Update to the Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 310 S. Broadway.
Program presenter Scott Bruce will focus on potential changes to the land use map. It will also include a brief overview of current Coweta characteristics (with reference to the past) and discussion of potential design elements for downtown and Highway 51.
Public attendance and participation are encouraged.
“We will focus on land use types, density and intensity with the goal of creating an easily understandable pattern of densities,” Bruce explained. “Land use and related zoning types will also be discussed.”
Bruce said the purpose and goals of the November meeting are to:
• create a solid base for future development discussions;
• gain input from residents;
• give additional clarity regarding Coweta’s future over the next 10 years, and
• address preferred design elements/standards adjacent to Hwy. 51and downtown.
“Most importantly, we are focused on working with you, the residents of Coweta to discuss and continue to clarify your goals and vision for the next 10 years,” Bruce noted. “Please join us November 18 at city hall as we continue to discuss revisions to the Coweta 2030 Update.”