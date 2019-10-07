Wagoner County Farmers Union and AFRMIC policy holders will conduct their annual meeting and dinner Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 pm. at the Wagoner civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave.
Free chili, cornbread and desserts will be served. Organizers say the meal will be followed by a short business meeting where two board members will be elected.
Also on the agenda will be the election of delegates and alternates for the annual state meeting of OFU and AFRMIC.
For more information, call Coweta Insurance Agency at 918-486-2101 or Rowe Insurance Agency at 918-485-2405.