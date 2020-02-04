Youth from Nepal, Uganda and the Philippines will be at the Coweta Assembly Sunday, Feb. 16 to perform as the Children of the World International Children’s Choir. Performances are planned at both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services.
The choir is comprised of 15 children representing a few of the children’s homes supported by World Help, a Christian humanitarian organization that serves the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world.
Since 2000, the group has shared the untold story of millions of orphaned and disadvantaged children around the world. Through song, dance and creative media, the choir presents the staggering realities of poverty, but also the hope of change through advocacy, investment and true compassion in action.
They have performed in such venues as the Brooklyn Tabernacle, Focus on the Family and Disney World.
The Children of the World have also recorded with Michael Tate and Steven Curtis Chapman.
Their 2020 tour will focus on raising funds for refugees.
Coweta Assembly Pastor Steve Lee and the entire church staff cordially invite the public to attend the Children of the World performance on Feb. 16. The church is located at 29707 E. Hwy. 51.