For the third consecutive year, Coweta High School is offering an internship program for Coweta seniors. Principal Gary Ellis said the program is designed to offer career guidance and clarification for seniors who may be unsure of their future plans.
“The objective of this program is to give students insight on work skills needed to make them employable as adults and provide work related experiences to assist them in discovering what they really want to do (or not do) with their career,” Ellis explained.
These are unpaid internships and participating students will receive a grade and elective credit for their time.
Currently, approximately 30 business partners in Coweta have committed to hosting an intern this year. These businesses are within a 10-minute drive from the school.
Any businesses who would like to become a partner with the school for the internship program should contact Ellis at 918-486-4474.