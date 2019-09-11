Rylie Abel

Daughter of Mandy & Dustin Abel

1st Grade, Southside Elementary

Brooklyn Beyer

Daughter of Chris & Kelly Beyer

2nd Grade, All Saints

Shelby Brown

Daughter of James & Brittany Brown

1st Grade, Southside Elementary

Trinity Burke

Daughter of Katie Burke

1st Grade

Kentley Cox

Daughter of Erin Cox

1st Grade, Central Elementary

Madison Clyma

Daughter of Donnie & Natalie Clyma

1st Grade, Central Elementary

Elorah Duncan

Daughter of Mikaela & Jesse Duncan

Kindergarten, Central Elementary

Presley Fisher

Daughter of Patrick & Cassidy Fisher

2nd Grade, Southside Elementary

Cambree Perryman

Daughter of Erin Barajas

2nd Grade

Madelyn Watkins

Daughter of Israel Watkins & Crystal Muldovan-Watkins

1st Grade, Northwest Elementary

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com