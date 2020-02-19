Brittany Brandon
Parents: Kelley Brandon and Christy Brandon
Years in FFA/4H: 5 years in FFA
SAE Project: Show goats
FFA Awards and Achievements: I have had many achievements over the years, but some of my favorites have been when I made the Regional Sale in 2019 and when I won Grand Doe honors at the Wagoner County Livestock Show.
Extracurricular Activities: Soccer, cheerleading, National Honor Society, student council and FFA
What does the FFA program mean to you? To me, this program has the meaning of leadership. I have learned a lot through this program and I would not be me without it. I am very thankful for this program and all of the people in it!
Future Plans: Attend college, play soccer and pursue a career in the medical field.
Hayley Cheryn Bobbitt
Parents: Jeremy Bobbitt and Jackie Marie Bobbitt
Years in FFA/4H: 5 years in FFA (secretary, treasurer) and 2 years in 4-H
SAE Project: Numerous market wether and doe goats, Beefmaster heifers and, for the first time this year, showing sheep.
FFA Awards and Achievements: Greenhand FFA Degree; Discovery FFA Degree; Chapter FFA Degree; multiple Showmanship honors at the Wagoner County Livestock Show and Porter Local Show; 7th place senior showmanship honors at OYE; multiple breed and reserve breed champion heifer honors at county and local; reserve grand champion doe goat honors at county and local; grand champion wether goat honors at county show; multiple doe and wether goat honors at Muskogee Regional, county and local shows; FFA Activity AET Badge and first place honors in District Speech OC and Keys Cattle Grading contests.
Extracurricular Activities: National Honor Society (member, officer), basketball, softball and Wagoner County Youth Leadership.
What does the FFA program mean to you? When I look at the FFA symbol, it looks like FFAmily in this program I have been connected with some of the most extraordinary leaders and people. I have been given opportunities and been pushed to reach goals unimaginable when I was a youth.
This FFAmily has always been there for me, pushed me to do my best and picked me back up when I have failed. I will carry these life lessons along with me onto my next journey. Thank you to the father of our program, Brad Criner, for always looking out for, “The Good of the Bob”.
Future Plans: Attend TCC to obtain a vet-tech degree, earn an associate’s degree in business, attend OSU and become a veterinarian.
Kate Buckmaster
Parents: Mickey and Amy Buckmaster
Years in 4-H: 8 years
F-H Awards and Achievements: I have been named as Outstanding 4-H Member and also met with success at State level livestock shows, including reserve middle division Crossbred barrow at the Oklahoma Youth Expo and reserve breed Berk gilt at the Tulsa State Fair.
Extracurricular Activities: I have shown pigs for seven years. I am also very active in my community, including at the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee and through my youth group.
What does the 4-H program mean to you? I have made lifelong friends and memories I will never forget. The hard work and daily commitment for eight years has taught me responsibility and dedication. I am very thankful for this program.
Future Plans: Attend college, major in biology and go to physical therapy school.
Seth Campbell
Parents: Becky and Ian Campbell
Years in FFA/4-H: 5 years in both FFA and 4-H
SAE Project: Cattle
F-H Awards and Achievements: I will receive the State FFA Degree this year. Also, I competed with the first place land judging team at the 2019 State Competition.
Extracurricular Activities: FFA
What does the 4-H program mean to you? FFA is an all-around organization that is more than just showing livestock. FFA also means family to me.
Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology and study natural gas compression.
Tracy Dale Criner
Parents: Brad and Lori Criner
Years in FFA: 5 years (president, vice president, reporter, sentinel)
SAE Project: Sheep, Beef Cattle Production, Forage Production, Veterinary Science and Mechanical Agriculture
FFA Awards and Achievements: Two Top 5 finishes in Meats at National Contest; two State Champion Meat Contest honors; one Top 3 finish in Meats; Proficiency Finalist in Forage Production; 16 premium sales and 14 grand and reserve grand champion honors.
Extracurricular Activities: FFA and National Honor Society
What does the 4-H program mean to you? FFA has been life for me. The opportunity to grow and learn in agriculture is so cool. It gives you the chance to be part of the heritage of life, and teaches us that we need to embrace it.
Future Plans: My future plans are undecided right now, but I am looking at a trade.
Garrett Todd
Parent: Gary and Misty Todd
Years in FFA/4-H: 9 years total
SAE: Swine
FFA Awards and Achievements: I’ve received a few small scholarships through winning Reserve Grand Showman at the Oklahoma Youth Expo and for winning Reserve Grand Market Hog at our Regional Show. Other awards include 7-time grand champion and 1-time reserve grand champion swine honors at the Porter Local, 3-time grand champion honors at the Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show, 4th Place Overall Barrow at OYE and multiple showmanship honors.
Extracurricular Activities: Member of the Porter Pirate football and track teams and study sports medicine at Indian Capital Technology Center.
What does the 4-H program mean to you? Opportunity, lifetime friendships and work.
Future Plans: Attend a junior college and judge livestock on a two-year scholarship, then move on to complete a degree in ultra sound technology.