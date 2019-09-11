Miss Fall Festival Hopefuls
McKayla Brooks
Daughter of Daniel & Marissa Brooks
8th Grade, Sloat Junior High
Emilee Dill
Daughter of Melissa & Greg Dill
Senior, Coweta High School
Anna Gatz
Daughter of Greg & Angela Gatz
9th Grade, Gatz Classical Academy
Zo’e Gordineer
Daughter of Kellie Gordineer
7th Grade, Epic Academy
Whitney Jennings
Daughter of Greg & Jamie Jennings
Senior, Coweta High School
Miss Teen Fall Festival Hopefuls
Grace Reese
Daughter of Danyelle Reese & Jerard Magby
Junior, Coweta High School
Averie Theodore
Daughter of Andrew and Kelly Theodore
9th Grade, Coweta I-High
Lily Weber
Daughter of Lacy Weber & Clint Conner
9th Grade, Coweta I-High