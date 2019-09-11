Miss Fall Festival Hopefuls

McKayla Brooks

Daughter of Daniel & Marissa Brooks

8th Grade, Sloat Junior High

Emilee Dill

Daughter of Melissa & Greg Dill

Senior, Coweta High School

Anna Gatz

Daughter of Greg & Angela Gatz

9th Grade, Gatz Classical Academy

Zo’e Gordineer

Daughter of Kellie Gordineer

7th Grade, Epic Academy

Whitney Jennings

Daughter of Greg & Jamie Jennings

Senior, Coweta High School

Miss Teen Fall Festival Hopefuls

Grace Reese

Daughter of Danyelle Reese & Jerard Magby

Junior, Coweta High School

Averie Theodore

Daughter of Andrew and Kelly Theodore

9th Grade, Coweta I-High

Lily Weber

Daughter of Lacy Weber & Clint Conner

9th Grade, Coweta I-High

