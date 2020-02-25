Wagoner 4-H and FFA exhibitors showcasing their goats, lambs, pigs, heifers and steers at the Wagoner Livestock Barn Feb. 28-29 during the 2020 Wagoner Junior Livestock Show will be Lexie Applegate, Kylan Barton, Rhett Butler, Ryanne Butler, Preston Bunch, Kaleb Dorr, Isaac Ervin, Korbyn Foster, Kolby Gardenhire, Emma Griffin, Kaden Holladay and Kieley Holladay.
Others include Hayden Hubbard, Addison Kennedy, Tug Kennedy, Isabella Lancaster, Sophie Lancaster, Laney Lee, Cole Long, Emma Mangrum, Blakely McDuffie, Chloe Murray, Demi Page, Aiden Rexwinkle and Kylee Richardson.
Also showing are Addison Shipman, Ryan Shipman, Emiline Stamps, Brandt Steinheil, McKenna Blair, Maggie Brumnett, Clay Burke, Maci Dorr, Reagan Fulk, Randi Fulton, Jocie Garcia, Shyann Hammons and Max Herndon.
In addition, Shea Hornbuckle, Emma Hurst, Rachael Johnson, Bryce Kindell, Krissy Lane, Alyssa Massey, Emily Morris, Aidan Murray, Kaci Murray, Abby Nichols, Morgan Ramsey-Nichols and Aubrie Rexwinkle.