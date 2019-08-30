The Coweta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the individual or persons responsible for a rash of recent vehicle break-ins.
Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said late Saturday, Aug. 24 into early Sunday, Aug. 25, one or more people illegally entered at least 18 vehicles belonging to 12 victims. Police believe there are other victims who may have experienced the same crime.
“Whether or not anything was taken from your vehicle, if you suspect someone illegally entered it, please contact us,” Vavrinak said. “If you have video that may show the suspect or suspects, please contact us. “
Vavrinak said from the reports that have been received, it appears the area targeted was roughly from Broadway to Water streets and from Pine to Pecan Streets.
She reminded residents do not have to make a formal report of the incident in order to pass along information or share video.
“We respectfully remind everyone that while posting about a crime on social media can help warn others, it does not constitute a report of the incident,” Vavrinak noted. “If you are a victim in this incident or if you have information or video, please call Coweta Police at 918-486-2121 and ask to speak with Officer Pasley or Detective Mathews-Ford.”