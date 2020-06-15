Investigation continues into the disappearance of a Wagoner woman who has been missing for more than two months. Talina Galloway was reported as missing to Wagoner County authorities by her roommate, Kore Adams, in mid-April.
Sheriff Chris Elliott said the last time anyone knew Galloway was okay was on March 27, and that person was Adams.
“We believe she was missing for 21 days before law enforcement was notified,” Elliott said. “We started the investigation and the best witness we have on the case is Kore.”
The sheriff said Adams has obstructed their investigation by attempting to destroy and destroying physical evidence associated with Galloway’s disappearance.
Investigators have also discovered that Adams, a convicted felon, had taken possession of Galloway’s credit cards. She reportedly used them to make purchases and take money from Galloway’s accounts.
While serving search warrants, authorities recovered firearms that Adams possessed.
Adams was taken into custody without incident on June 9 on complaints of carry or possession of firearm by convicted felon, destroying evidence, obstruction of investigation, use of forged, revoked or stolen credit card and larceny from a house. Her bond is set at $150,000.
“We believe Kore has information and she is a person of interest in the whereabouts of Talina Galloway,” Elliott said. “We are very concerned that something bad has happened to Talina and we suspect foul play.”
“As this case becomes more public, people are calling us,” he added. “If anyone has information relating to Galloway’s disappearance, call 918-485-3124.”
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office on this case.