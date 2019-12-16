Coweta Police are working on several reports of break-ins and larceny from vehicles that occurred Sunday night near downtown. The area in question includes North Old Main, the Country Village subdivision and The Park at Coweta subdivision.
Reports indicate that one to three male subjects wearing big coats and hoodies drove the area in a black, four-door vehicle that may possibly be a Ford Fusion.
If anyone lives in those areas and may have security footage or photos that might show the perpetrators or their vehicle, contact the Coweta Police Department at 918-486-2121.