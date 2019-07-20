There are many reasons for living and working in a certain location.
For Larry Miller, owner of Acceleration Renovation & Flooring in Coweta, it was a family decision.
Miller is from Inola and his wife is from Sapulpa. So, the two decided that the best place to live and work is in Coweta.
Why?
“It was halfway between her parents and my parents,” he said.
Whatever the reason, the Coweta Chamber of Commerce celebrated the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 17.
Acceleration Renovation & Flooring at 109 E. Chestnut specializes in flooring, tile, remodels, construction and water and fire restorations.
Miller has been self-employed since 2005 and has worked in the building industry before striking out on his own. This business has been in Coweta a little over two years.
The business has a 1,000 square foot showroom complete with examples of tile or drawer pulls among many other things.
“We are a family owned business trying to branch out with the showroom,” Miller said.
The store is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday by appointment only. Miller can be reached at 918-629-7101.