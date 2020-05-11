A 35-year career in the banking industry is coming to a close this week for Sandy Jennings. After spending 20 years as a loan accounting clerk at BancFirst Coweta, Jennings is retiring on Friday, May 15.
Customers and friends are invited to stop by the bank at 14269 S. Highway 51 from 1-3 p.m. Friday for a come-and-go reception to wish her well.
Jennings got her start in the banking business at the First National Bank of Broken Arrow. She spent two years working as a teller before she started dealing with CD’s and investments for the bank.
After a 4-1/2 year stint in Broken Arrow, she was hired at the First State Bank in Hulbert where she served as senior vice president, doing everything from loans and CD’s to bookkeeping.
From 1989-1999, Jennings took a break from the banking business and owned the bowling alley in Wagoner.
“At the time when we sold it I thought I was going to retire,” Jennings recalled. “I did that for six months and got bored. I saw an opening over here (BancFirst) and here I am. Jimmie Hardeman was the bank president.”
Jennings said she has always been good with numbers and has really enjoyed working at the bank.
“What I like the best are the people, our customers. It makes me emotional,” she admitted. “I don’t necessarily get to interact with the customers a whole lot, but I do take care of their money and it’s the kind of thing I enjoy doing.
“Coweta – I love my bank family, the customers and the whole town!”
Jennings said adapting to technology has been challenging over the years, but BancFirst has been excellent in its training.
“There are constant changes and constant changes in regulation,” she noted. “In loan accounting when I first came on, I built loan files and filed all documents. A lot more has gone computer oriented. I keep track of filings and make sure everything is interfaced into the computer.”
Jennings said when she left the bowling alley in 1999, she never thought that returning to the bank industry would turn into a 20-year stretch.
“I was too young to retire at that point, but I’m not young anymore,” she stated. I’m just going to put my feet up and enjoy life a little bit between playing cards, going fishing and taking a few naps.”
Jennings has two sons and seven grandchildren.