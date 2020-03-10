Jeremy Williams is the Head Band Director at Wagoner High School, where he has taught 6th-12th grade students for the last 15 years.
For his work, Williams was selected the High School’s site Teacher of the Year for 2019-20.
Williams received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music Education in 2004 from Northeastern State University, where he was vice president of the honorary band fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi, and studied trumpet with Dr. Rob Bailey.
He was a member of the championship winning Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps in 1999 and 2000, and later went on to be the brass Captain head of the Revolution Drum and Bugle Corps out of San Antonio, Texas.
Williams ignites his students’ passion for music education by creating unique learning opportunities that are challenging, meaningful, and relevant. He believes the development of meaningful relationships is vital for successful learning. Under his leadership, the Wagoner Band Program has grown in size and success, through marching band, concert band and jazz band.
His bands have received many Superior ratings and first place trophies throughout the years. Along with instate awards the bands have received out of state recognition, while receiving overall outstanding awards, in cities like Orlando, Atlanta, Los Angeles and St Louis.
In 2019, Mr. Williams founded the Bulldog Band Leadership and Mentoring program at Wagoner High School, and he designed and coordinated its implementation to over 100 high school students.
Creating a bridge between the school and the community has been a top priority for Williams. In an effort to strengthen this bond, he shared his extensive knowledge of light and sound equipment with the students in his Music Production Class, the City Manager and city workers to create a holiday light show in Wagoner. It drew some 4,600 people to Main St. in December 2019.
Williams has served as the President of the MidEast Oklahoma Band Directors Association for the last three years, and was nominated to be the MEOBDA Band Director of the Year for 2019-20.
Williams lives in Coweta with his wife of nine years, Michelle, and his 2-year-old son, Winston. They have four dogs, Ace, Bruno, Cookie, and Duke. In his free time he enjoys going on trips and spending time with friends and family.