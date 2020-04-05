Christina Jones is a finalist for Porter Consolidated Schools Teacher of the Year. Here is teaching history and biographical information.
How long have you been teaching at Porter and what subjects do you handle?
This is my fourth-year teaching at Porter, and I have enjoyed each day! I teach 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students. I have mainly taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade mathematics during my years at Porter School.
Briefly for the school year of 2017-18, I taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade language arts, writing, and social studies. This coming school year of 2020-21, I will start an exciting new adventure! I will be one of our 3rd grade teachers and I will teach all subjects to my class.
Have you taught at any other school systems?
I have not taught at another school. I’ve loved my Porter family and community from day one, I am here to stay!
What inspired you to become a teacher?
Education is simply my passion. I believe every child has the right to their highest levels of potential for achievement and success, especially in our classroom.
I remember the very first moment I had made the decision to become a teacher. When I was in the first grade, I had an amazing and patient teacher, Mrs. Cannon. Mrs. Cannon inspired and showed me how to concentrate my “talking skills” into “helping skills.”
So instead of getting in trouble for talking, I had my very own special job of helping other students to learn, and I could talk all I wanted! After that day in the first grade, I knew that I was meant to be a teacher! To this day, I still get to talk as much as I want without getting into trouble! Thank you, Mrs. Cannon!
What is the best part of your job?
The best part of my job is spending each school day with all my amazing students, collaborating with my wonderful colleagues, and the support our school receives from the members of our Porter community!
My absolute favorite part of the day is when all our students walk into the building in the morning, and I watch their faces light up when we greet them.
Where did you go to high school and college?
I graduated from Porter High School in 2010! I continued my education through Northeastern State University to obtain my Bachelor's in Elementary Education. I graduated from Northeastern State University with an Elementary Education Degree, B.S.Ed. in May 2015.