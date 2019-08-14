Terri (Riley) Jorgensen has announced her candidacy for Seat “A” representing the Wagoner District on the Muscogee (Creek) National Council. The seat has been held by her mother, Johnnie Greene of Coweta.
“I am running for office to do my part to make a difference. I want to have a voice in our government to help our Nation and continue to progress,” Jorgensen said. “As a National Council representative, I will make the best decisions on legislation to benefit the Nation and our citizens.
“My duty as a representative is to uphold our Constitution and protect our sovereignty.”
Jorgenson, has worked in the advertising/sales industry for over 20 years. While living in Alaska, she worked with the U.S. Coast Guard on a report to the Commandant on the effects of the Exxon Valdez oil spill.
She also worked in the community relations department with Alyeska Pipeline in Fairbanks, Alaska. In this capacity, she interacted with various business and civic leaders in the borough.
Jorgensen is a member of the Wind Clan and Kialagee Tribal Town. She attends Springtown United Methodist Church.
She and her husband, Chris (Mohawk, Six Nations, Canada) have one son, Adam Bartels; three grandchildren and two bonus grandchildren.
She is the daughter of Johnnie and Johnnie Greene and Pete and Glenda Riley.
The primary election is scheduled for Sept. 21 with early walk-in voting available Sept. 18-19. Absentee ballot requests must be returned via mail, fax or email to the election board by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.