For several months now, the City of Coweta has been compiling information for its 2030 Update to the Comprehensive Plan.
On Monday, June 22, city officials will hold a discussion session with the Coweta Planning Commission regarding a draft copy of the update. The public meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.
Scott Bruce, who has been working on the project, said the session is intended to formally introduce the draft update to commission members and receive their comments. Public comments are encouraged as well.
The presentation will highlight the plan’s major topics and revisions.
“The goal is to receive a final round of comments that will be included as the plan is finalized to go into the formal approval process,” Bruce said. “Please join us on June 22 as we continue to discuss revisions to the Coweta 2030 Update.”
Coweta City Hall is located at 310 S. Broadway.