Football season is still several weeks away, yet the Coweta Football Booster Club is kicking off the 2019 sports season a little early with their inaugural Coweta Tiger Football 5K Run.
The run, planned Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m., will cover a 3.1 mile stretch in the Coweta community that begins and ends at Tiger Field. For those who just enjoy walking, there will be a 1 Mile Fun Run Walk as well.
Early entry fee with pre-registration until July 15 is $35 for the 5K Run and $25 for the Fun Run/Walk. The cost for students is $20 for either event. Those fees increase $5 per person beginning July 16 through race day.
Event organizers say race packets can be picked up from July 23 through August 2 at the Tigers Paw in Coweta or at the registration table on race day. This will be a new USATF certified course, and race timing will be provided by I-40 Race Service.
Medals will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each 5K age group, ranging from 8-Under to 70 and over.
To help make this fundraiser extra fun, Coweta School Superintendent Jeff Holmes has issued a challenge of representation to all Coweta graduating classes. He will participate in the 5K Run, representing the Coweta Class of 1987.
"How many years can we get to participate, and who will have the most representation? Game on!" organizers exclaim.
For more information, contact Geri Holmes via email at geriholmes7@gmail.com.