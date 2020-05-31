Wagoner’s Kaleb Dorr got big send off complete with police, fire and EMS escort as he and his family makes their way to Florida for a series of needed operations.
Friends saw him off at the home and stood on the sidewalk down Cherokee Street waving and showing messages crafted that Friday morning.
“This morning our town had a surprise parade send off for Kaleb Dorr. He and his family left for Florida, where he will have several surgeries over the next couple of months,” said Sheridan Jones via Facebook. “Please keep Kaleb and his family in your prayers. Kaleb is one of the strongest kids I know... He’s Bulldog Strong and Cowboy Tough!! You are so so loved, Kaleb!!”
There is also a Facebook Pay page set up to help defray expenses for this hospital stay.