Ridership is down for the Coweta and Wagoner Ki Bois Area Transit Systems, also known as KATS.
However, that fact is fine with the management of the service.
“We are down 35 to 40 percent,” said KATS director Charla Sloan on Friday. “We are trying to keep it to essential trips.”
The COVID-19 virus has even got the transportation business trying to practice social distancing.
“But, please try and work with us,” Sloan added. “Do not take whole families to the store. We are limiting our vehicles in Tahlequah to just three people (riding).”
The new limitations are for the safety of all involved, but Sloan offered some good news, too.
“We are not charging for in-town trips now,” she said.
The free rides save time with paperwork and having to deal with money changing, too.
The drop in riders allows KATS to allow drivers to shelter at home during the pandemic.
Sloan says the overall goal is keep the spread of the virus down until the regular schedule can return.
To schedule a KATS ride, call 918-967-3365.