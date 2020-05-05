Kiley Farmer wrote a simple letter and got a huge response recently.
To help keep Kiley and her sister, Kelsey, with a structure while school is out due to the COVID-19 virus they do mini-community service projects at mom’s suggestion. Sure, the distance learning thing is still going, but the sisters do little nice things like write a note to someone or even call.
Mom, Jennifer, is a nurse practioner and suggested a note to the Wagoner Community Hospital staff. Kiley already knows a lot about the workings in a hospital. Her mom’s career was a big key and the fact Kiley is a St. Jude Children’s Hospital patient.
“She knows how hard the (hospital) staff works,” Jennifer said.
Well, that might be the end of story. Two girls do good deeds and that’s it.
Well, it is not.
Wagoner Community Hospital CEO Jimmy Leopard was figurtively knocked over by the gesture. During one of his daily conference calls with state health officials, Leopard read the note. He later said there was silence afterward and thought some might have been emotionally moved by it.
“I got the greatest card,” Leopard said when pitching this story.
Kiley hasn’t been the only one to help hospital staff.
Louise Dodson, who is chief nursing officer, said that New Beginnings Church brought 30 goodie bags and Holy Cross supplied food on a recent Saturday night for two shifts.
Kiley’s note proved a kind word can also be good medicine.