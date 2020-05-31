It’s time for the Coweta Public Schools’ Pre-K and Kindergarten screening for the upcoming school year.
The screenings have been rescheduled and will now take place July 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southside Elementary (15297 S. Highway 72), Northwest Elementary (26954 E. 131st. St.) and Central Elementary (303 N. Broadway).
The screenings are walk-in only, no appointments are necessary.
The enrollment forms are on Coweta’s website. Please fill out and bring them with you. Enrollment will be at the school your child will attend.
You must bring the following items: The student, student’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency (must be a current utility bill or lease), Tribal card (if applicable) and Medicaid card (if applicable).