Cyrina Lang has been a member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce for over 30 years. She’s been part of the board for over 25 years.
Lang attends most city functions, helps coordinate the FLW fishing tournament when it comes to town and is a real estate broker with the Lancaster Agency.
Lang’s long list of accomplishments would need many pages to cover everything.
The current Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Lang’s contribution and made her member of the month for February. A ceremony was held recently at the Civic Center.
Lang’s signature gift to the city is her ability to organize the fishing championships on Lake Fort Gibson. While the fishing is on the lake, money is spent on food and other essentials in town.
The first fishing tournament was held with Wagoner as the jumping off point. Lang carried the banner that it was worth the city’s time to help promote it.
After the tournament was finished, the sales tax revenue had jumped enough to determine, Wagoner needs to hook this event often.
“I knew it was important,” Lang said of that first fishing event.
Lang had organized local fishing events, but the former hairdresser who did demonstration seminars all over the south and southwest never took on a national tournament.
“I went to CITGO in Tulsa and they said yes to put in $25,000 for that first tournament,” Lang added.
The oil company didn’t stop there, either. CITGO rented a huge tent. Boats would come in and kids were there. The top 50 anglers in the nation came here.
“I’ll never forget it,” Lang said. “When we got the tax reports in, Mayor James Jennings couldn’t believe it.”
The next time the tournament came to town, the city was a big backer.
Lang’s long service can recall when the Chamber office was next to the Police Station. Liz McMahan was president and asked Lang to be on the board.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” Lang said. “Wagoner’s my home.”
Lang was active in rodeos in her early years. She was a barrel racer, part of the dally team roping and even rode bulls.
She’s always fished and even wrote fishing stories for the Wagoner newspaper.
Throughout her working life, Lang has stuck to one credo: “Teamwork. Anyone can help the chamber without joining. We’ve all got to work together.”