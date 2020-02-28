Jarred Rodriguez of Tulsa walked into the Wagoner Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast on Friday with one thing in mind – redemption.
At last year’s fundraiser for the local civic group, the Utility Supply Company employee took part in the annual pancake eating contest and finished in second place. He polished off nine pancakes in three minutes.
As he put it, he was the “first place loser”.
“That’s the whole story of my life,” he said before Friday’s contest at the First Baptist Church Multi-Activity Center. “Last year I put down nine pancakes. It was dry and water, dry and water.”
Rodriguez decided to come back to Wagoner and try again this year. He said it was all about pride.
“I come down and bother the (City of Wagoner) water boys and sewer boys often and they know I can eat, by golly. I came to this with Kenneth from the city last year and we had a hoot!” he recalled. “I’ve been gearing up for this. I haven’t eaten since 1 p.m. Thursday. I’m so hungry!”
Rodriguez admits he has only competed in two eating contests before and he never wins.
“I don’t have high expectations. Last year I failed to a high school kid. This year, my power is in the mustache,” Rodriguez said with a smile as he pointed to his handlebar mustache. “I didn’t have this caliber of a mustache last year, so now I’m on a whole different level. I have the magical powers to win.”
As the contest drew nigh, Rodriguez was joined at the contestant’s table by Ruperto Aguilar with Water Mapping, Chief Kelly Groups with the Wagoner Fire Department, Christy Collier with the Wagoner Soccer Club and Wagoner High School student council members Carter Wisdom and Lucas Mays.
For three whole minutes, the six contestants gorged themselves with fluffy pancakes and washed them down with water chasers, in hopes of getting one last flapjack in their mouths before the Rotary Bell tolled.
When all was said and done, Rodriguez, Wisdom, Mays and Collier went into a four-way tie with 11 pancakes eaten. Aguilar and Grooms each downed seven pancakes.
Not wanting to force the contestants to eat one more bite, Rotary member Jeff Hamilton announced a flapjack toss-off. Each contestant had three shots at putting one in a trash can some 20-plus feet away.
When all was said and done, Rodriguez had the best aim, thus claiming the pancake eating contest championship for 2020.
Those pancakes never tasted sweeter!
All proceeds from Friday's pancake breakfast will go back into the Wagoner community through various Rotary Club projects.