Sheriff Chris Elliott and members of Wagoner County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 228 recently delivered school supplies to Porter Elementary and Okay Elementary for the new year.
The supplies were purchased by Lodge members and accepted at the school by both students and staff. This is an going project for the law enforcement officers.
"There is no better feeling than helping the children of Wagoner County," Sheriff Elliott said. "The FOP's continued dedication to serving the citizens of Wagoner County makes me proud to be the sheriff in this county."