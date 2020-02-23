An executive committee has been elected to lead the Wagoner Martin Luther King (MLK) Committee for 2020. The organization met Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Lincoln Enrichment Center with 15 people present.
Kimberly Ann Johnson and Josette Pierce will serve as co-chairs while Rena Thompson will serve as treasurer and Gayla Wright as secretary.
In other business, the committee began discussing events for the 2021 MLK Holiday. Their next meeting will be held Tuesday, March 10 at 6 pm. at the Lincoln Enrichment Center. Anyone interested in volunteering with this committee is invited to attend.
For more information, call 918-504-0134.