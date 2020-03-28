For nearly 11 years, Wes Kelly proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Now, just one week after retiring from the military, the 2009 Wagoner High School graduate is launching a multi-week venture to help his hometown during this time of crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between now and April 15, the owner of Freedom Lawn Care is offering to mow some residential and business yards in Wagoner for free. His effort will be geared toward small business owners, single income families and the elderly.
Acreages are not included.
“With everything going on and everyone shut down from work, I was trying to find out how I can relieve some burden from people,” Kelly explained. “I’m just a one person operation and I probably can’t get them all, but I’ll do my best. This is a way I can give back to the community I am a firm believer in.”
He said if he can scrounge people up to help him out, it will be “all on me.”
“It’s all about the community at a time when everyone needs to come together,” Kelly continued, saying he hopes to see a Christmas tree effect. “If I help someone, then they will help someone and it will trickle down … even if it’s something as small as mowing someone’s grass.”
He, like many others, is simply trying to make a positive difference in the community he calls home when times are so uncertain.
“I’ve been all over the world and this is where I want to be. I love Wagoner!” Kelly concluded.
To make lawn mowing arrangements, call 918-729-7102 or send Kelly a message through the Freedom Lawn Care Facebook page.