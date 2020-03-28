Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, CRAIG, OTTAWA, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, DELAWARE, CREEK, AND WAGONER COUNTIES. * WIND...15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...VALUES FALLING BETWEEN 20 AND 30 PERCENT THIS AFTERNOON. * TEMPERATURE...HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 70S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT A DANGEROUS COMBINATION OF WEATHER CONDITIONS AND DRY VEGETATION IS EXPECTED WITHIN 24 HOURS, FAVORING RAPID GROWTH AND SPREAD OF ANY WILDFIRES. THE PRIMARY WEATHER FACTORS INCLUDE STRONGER WINDS, LOWER HUMIDITIES, AND WARMER TEMPERATURES. &&