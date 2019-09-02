Thousands of community residents and guests will fill the streets of Wagoner’s historic downtown business district Sept. 6-7 for the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival.
The celebration will include three stages for live concerts by national, regional and local artists. Another big highlight will be the Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 7.
A Street Market will include a variety of crafts, services and business showcases. There will also be a Kiddie Korral with kids’ activities, inflatables available on Saturday, an Open Car Show and Antique Tractor Show and Pull.
Of course no celebration would be complete without a wide array of food offerings.
The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. A complete schedule of stage performances and activities appears in the pullout section printed in this week’s American-Tribune.
The 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival is a joint effort between the City of Wagoner, The City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority, Downtown Wagoner, LLC and the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce and countless volunteers.
“It is with great pride that we celebrate 40 years of the best family entertainment this side of the Mississippi,” said festival coordinator Dell Davis. “We continue to be excited to see the thousands of visitors who travel to our community and our hometown friends who continue to enjoy this quality of life event.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Headliners for the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival will include a host of award winners including Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Edgar Loudermilk Band and The Cleverlys.
Top regional bands will entertain on three stages, performing a variety of music genres.
Musical entertainment highlights include a Junior Showcase, designed to give talented youth ages 21 and under stage exposure and experience in a non-competitive event.
CHILI COOK-OFF
As for Saturday’s cook-off, winning International Chili Society (ICS) cooks will go on to represent the festival in the 2020 World Championship in St. Louis.
The non-profit division is open to all local non-profits, schools and churches with the winner receiving a $500 cash prize.
Festival attendees can sample the award winning chili with an official taster kit on Saturday. Tasting kits are $5 each and go on sale at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Sampling will begin around 4 p.m. or as soon as all containers have been turned in for judging.
“Do remember the chili goes quickly,” Davis said. “Tasting kits are limited, so don’t delay!”
PAID PARKING
Paid parking spaces are $10 each and lots are available at the following locations:
• Southeast corner of E. Cherokee Street and South Gertrude Ave.
• East of the Church of God off of S. State Street between Smalley Street and E. Church Street.
• Railroad Street from West Cherokee to N.E. 3rd Street.
• The lot between S. Jackson Ave. and S. Wagoner Ave. just south of South Main.
• The lot between N. Smith Ave. and Good Neighbor Realty north of Cherokee Street.
• The former Fred’s parking lot between S. Gertrude Ave. and S. Harrill Ave.
• Paid handicap parking spaces available on the northwest corner of N. Casaver Ave. and N.E. 1st Street across from Central Intermediate.
FREE PARKING
• Along N. Smith Ave. from N.W. 1st Street to N.W. 3rd Street.
• The lot west of the NAPA Auto Parts on W. Cherokee.
• The lot south of Good Neighbor Realty off of West Cherokee on the east side of the railroad tracks.