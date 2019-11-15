Some 11.9 million children in America lived in poverty last year. That comes out to be about one in every six children.
Children have no choice or ability to change the income or living situation of their families. Kids growing up in poverty are caught up in their parents' or caregivers' economic struggles. They face unmet needs, low-quality education, and many times unstable circumstances.
Growing up in poverty can affect many aspects of a child's growth and development. Kids stuck in the poverty cycle experience more stress and hardships than those who do not struggle in poverty.
This kind of pattern can cause increased anxiety, impaired memory and lack of mood control. It can also lead to an inability to learn, solve problems, follow the rules and control impulses.
These physiological issues will affect their adult lives, making it difficult for them to break the
cycle of poverty they have known their entire life. While some children fight the odds and succeed in overcoming poverty hardships, many children do not. The children who are raised this way see this as the normal way of life. They do not know that life could be different.
I have seen this firsthand in my own life. My parents lived in a deep poverty cycle. Through relationships I developed outside of my family, I was able to see a way out.
With the guidance of some special adults, I learned there were choices I could make to keep from living in the same cycle my parents were in. If it were not for those examples, I might have never broken out of the poverty cycle.
Being a positive example to a child in poverty can have a lasting impact. Showing a child that has only known poverty how life can be different can set them up for success they never thought was possible.
If you know a family suffering from poverty, step in and be that example. You might not have money to give, but you can show them a more stable way of life.
Find a way you can make a difference in a child's life and show them poverty is not the only way of life.
Sincerely,
Jasmine Ellington
Coweta
Editor’s note: Ms. Ellington is an MSW student at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa