I am the mother of a special needs child, the daughter of an older man with lung issues, the sister of someone with an autoimmune disease, the aunt and niece of individuals with cancer, the Grammy of a 15-month-old just starting his life and a nurse that has watched numerous people have to be in the hospital alone and scared for a host of different diagnoses.
As such, it is insulting and belittles the almost 69,000 lives lost when I see posts about Covid-19 being made too big of a deal or the “timing” of it is “fishy”.
This is not a political anything. It will kill Democrats, Republicans, Independents, black s, whites, Indians, Chinese, Mexicans, Christians and others.
It is a time for us to help one another, protect one another have compassion for one another and expect our government – local and federal, democrats and Republicans – to do their jobs. We should not make excuses for either party or come up with wild conspiracy theories!
We are all Americans first. If our elected officials on both sides of the aisle can’t get past themselves and think about American lives and helping us safely navigate through this, then I say we take note of their inabilities. This is no time for any of them to be passing the buck or making excuses.
All of you just do the job you are paid to do. You’ll all get your report card from us soon enough. But please, have the respect for those who have died, are at risk or who are fighting this virus to acknowledge it is real and not over yet.
Sherry Anderson