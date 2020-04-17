This is National 911 Dispatcher Week! Every year, Michelle Taylor and I always get a cake and a goody bag for our Wagoner County 911 dispatchers to show how much we appreciate them.
This year, more than ever, I am awed by the caliber of employees we are blessed to have. This pandemic has forced these people to work overtime and be cramped in a small space with just them and their partner for long shifts.
They have to take extra care even while off work so they don’t get sick because they know they are so important we could not do without them. There are no complaints and no negative comments, just dedicated people doing a job most cannot.
They are responsible for the safety, health and well-being of over 70,000 citizens and many first responders every day. I have watched them take heart wrenching calls and then turn around to help that next person that needs us without a break to collect their own emotions.
These people are truly the unsung heroes and the first line of the justice system. They are always willing to help and work with awesome neighbors – the Wagoner Police Department and Coweta Police Department and the heroes that work there too.
So … although there is no cake, goody bags or a get-together this year, I promise when this is over we will celebrate you and everything you do each day. You are all the calm in the storm.
Please join me in thanking each 911 dispatcher. Wagoner County is truly blessed to have each of you and I love you all!
Judy Elliott
Wagoner County E-911 Coordinator