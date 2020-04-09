April 6, 2020 marked the beginning of a new and unexpected experience for CareerTech students, teachers and staff. Despite many challenges and obstacles, I am proud of the distance learning plan Indian Capital Technology Center has developed to allow students to learn from home – with hands on learning as our calling card. This is no easy task.
We know this change is difficult for all parties, and there is a sadness about missing state and national contests, credential testing, completion ceremonies and more. But rest assured, students and their families can count on ICTC to support them now and in the future with their workplace training needs.
While COVID-19 has presented many challenges, it also has given us opportunities to help one another. In one week, the district pulled together all of its health care personal protective equipment to one location so that it could be inventoried and equally redistributed as a donation to the various health care facilities throughout our district.
These facilities have helped us for years with clinical opportunities for our students. It is now our turn to help them stay protected on the frontline of this health care event.
Additionally, our staff completed the massive task of developing a distance learning plan in just a matter of days. On behalf of our Board of Education and our community, I commend and thank all school employees for their hard work and commitment. ICTC has an incredible team.
The next few weeks will unveil a temporary new normal for us all. Living room spaces will double as classroom/office spaces, and our world will be limited to the walls of our own homes. I would like to thank parents for partnering with ICTC on this journey.
While they will be assisting their children in person, they will not be alone. Teachers will be just a phone call, e-mail, or Zoom/Google Classroom conference away.
We are fortunate to serve numerous communities that value CareerTech and understand that flexibility is necessary to meet the needs of students. A school is not a building; it is a family of caring, knowledgeable professionals making a difference for students every day. ICTC is home to some of the best staff out there, and they will finish the school year strong.
Thank you for your support of ICTC.
Sincerely,
Tony Pivec, Superintendent
Indian Capital Technology Center